Solar Eclipse Timings: When Does The Annular Solar Eclipse Start And End?

India is going to witness a special Solar Eclipse which is famously known as the Annular Solar Eclipse. However, as per reports, this time, it is the 'deepest' annular solar eclipse of the century on June 21, 2020. This is also widely denoted as the 'Ring of Fire' which is going to appear on Sunday, and Indians from several parts of the country would be able to witness its beauty. The reports have revealed that places located in the southern Arabian Peninsula, Pakistan, Northern India, and South Central China will be clearly able to observe this astronomical event. The Solar eclipse June 2020 will be seen over most of Asia, Africa, South and East Europe, northern Australia, and parts of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Why is the Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 special?

Most of us are aware that a Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, blocking the sunlight from passing. In such a solar eclipse the Moon totally or partly obscures the Sun from the view of Earth. This Annular Solar Eclipse June 2020 is expected to appear akin to a necklace of pearls for around 30 seconds, and this is why it is denoted as the "Ring of Fire". If you are wondering about the solar eclipse time and date, here is all you need to know.

When does the Solar Eclipse start?

The Solar eclipse time starts at 9:15 AM IST on June 21, 2020. The full eclipse will start from 10:17 AM IST. The maximum eclipse will be appearing at 12:10 PM IST.

When does the Solar Eclipse end?

After the maximum eclipse appearing at 12:10 PM IST, it will slowly start to fade away. The solar eclipse will end at 3:04 PM IST. The duration of the eclipse will be approximately six hours, as per several reports.

Annular Solar Eclipse Timings

The eclipse begins: 9:15 AM IST

Partial Eclipse begins: 10:10 AM IST

Maximum or Greatest Phase of the Eclipse: 11:43 AM IST

Percentage Obscuration of Sun by Moon: About 35%

Partial Eclipse ends: 1:26 PM IST

The total duration of the eclipse: 3h 16m

Magnitude: 0.345

Visibility in India: Annular/ Partial

From where can you witness the Annular Solar eclipse June 2020 in India?

The solar eclipse will be observed in several places in India such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttrakhand. The rest of the country will observe a partial solar eclipse. However, places like Chamoli, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, and Dehradun will be really fortunate to see the annular solar eclipse, wherein the percentage of obscuration will be about 93% to 99%.

