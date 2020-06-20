Solar Eclipse Time In Saudi Arabia: How To Watch Solar Eclipse Safely

A solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth are aligned in a straight line. Such an alignment causes the moon to cover the sun, thereby casting a shadow on the earth. The months of June and July in 2020 will consist of an Eclipse Season. An eclipse season comes after six months or slightly less than that and lasts for a little over a month.

While it is said that one will be occurring in June, another will come in the month of December. The June month will witness one solar eclipse and two lunar eclipses. Across the globe, the annular solar eclipse would be observed from Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan and China. Take a look at Solar Eclipse time in Saudi Arabia and some other details.

Solar Eclipse in Saudi Arabia

The annular solar eclipse in Saudi Arabia is scheduled for June 21, 2020, at 7:10 am. Reportedly, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Makkah region for 2 hours and 27 minutes. In Saudi Arabia, it will be sighted from 7:10 am to 8:23 am. In the Eastern Province, the solar eclipse time will begin at 7:14 am. and will reach its peak at 8:30 am. before ending at 9:59 am.

How to watch the solar eclipse safely

Previously Saudi Arabia also witnessed the new penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5, 2020. The total duration of the Moon Eclipse was for around 3 hours 18 minutes. Speaking about the solar eclipse, it is said that you should never directly watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes. The exposure to the light can damage the eyes permanently and can result in loss of vision. Instead, you can wear protective eyeglasses, binoculars, or a telescope to safely witness the solar eclipse.

How can you watch Solar Eclipse if you are not in the right geographical area?

In case you are not in the right geographical area where the Annular Solar Eclipse is visible you can watch it an online live stream. The live stream will feature on timeanddate's official YouTube channel. If you forget about the day make sure that you set a reminder, so that when the stream goes live you get notified immediately.