'Solar Eclipse To Help Scientists Understand Topology Of Moon': Nehru Planetarium Director

The first Solar Eclipse of 2020 on Sunday is said to help scientists understand the topology of the moon, said Director of Nehru Planetarium-- Dr. N Rathnasree. According to her, the moon's topology can be known through the images captured from the Earth as during this period, the moon peaks above and below due to which the edge image of the moon in front of the sun is different in every eclipse.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, Dr. N Rathnasree said, "The moon has peaks and valleys. During the solar eclipse, as the edge of the moon is in front of the sun, its peaks and valleys are visible due to bright sun rays. The sun can peek through the valleys of the moon but the sun is obscure in the mountain regions. This phenomenon is known as Baily's beads which is common in Annular eclipse."

A solar eclipse, also known as 'Surya Grahan' occurs at the time when Moon comes in between the earth and the sun and obstructs the rays of the Sun from reaching the Earth. However, as the Moon is smaller in size than the Sun, it forms a ring of light when it comes in front of the Moon - depending on the extent of the solar eclipse which is generally depending on where one watches it from.

About the Solar Eclipse

The 'Ring of Fire' is being witnessed by the entire world on Sunday, June 21. The eclipse began at 9.15 am and ended at 3.04 pm. The solar eclipse 2020 is considered to be special this year as it will fall on the same day as the summer solstice which is the longest day of the year, after which the days begin waning again.

(With ANI Inputs)