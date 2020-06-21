Netizens Share Solar Eclipse Images As World Witnesses Rare Event Of Summer Solstice

As the world is witnessing Solar Eclipse on June 21, it is on the same day as the summer solstice, the longest day of the year after which the days begin waning again. This “Annular Solar Eclipse” has also been termed as the “ring of fire” and netizens from across the globe are sharing the images of the eclipse.

The eclipse started at 9:15am and will be visible until 3:04pm with the maximum eclipse taking place at 12:10pm. It will be visible from Asia, Africa, the Pacific, the Indian Ocean, parts of Europe and Australia. Check out some of the eclipse images captured by the netizens:

Happening now over the sky of Alamata, Ethiopia#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/jOknIzLgTe — Land of Origins (@Landoforigins) June 21, 2020

Trying to capture solar eclipse using home made pinhole camera.#SolarEclipse2020 pic.twitter.com/Nwcz1Heo4n — Yashasvi Suthar (@yashrsuthar) June 21, 2020

Cautionary measures

One must be careful when it comes to watching the sky during the eclipse with bare eyes. The rays of the sun can permanently damage the tissues of the eyes and the Ultra Violet (UV) radiation can also weaken the outer layer of the eye and lead to cataract development.

According to NASA when 99 per cent of the sun's surface is covered during the partial phases of a solar eclipse, the small visible part of the sun can still burn the retina the eyes hence it is highly recommended not to watch the eclipse with bare eyes. Avoid the use of sunglasses, goggles, exposed x-ray sheet or lampblack over glass they are not safe and can lead to permanent vision loss and can damage the eyes.

