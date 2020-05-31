Enroute ISS, NASA-SpaceX Crew Give Tour Of 'Dragonship Endeavour'; Show Off Dragon Inside

After the much-anticipated launch of the SpaceX mission, NASA on Monday released videos of their crew as they continue their journey towards the space station. Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken recorded a video from inside their capsule named 'Endeavour' giving the people across the globe a first-hand tour of the capsule. The crew shared stories behind naming their capsule 'Endeavour' as well as the reason behind bringing the sparkly dinosaur ‘Tremor’ along with them on the mission. The Crew Dragon is en route to the International Space Center and NASA is expected to give regular updates about Crew Dragon's docking to the ISS along the way.

Welcome aboard the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft!



In this video from space, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug reveal the name of their capsule: Endeavour. Take a look inside as the crew continues their journey to the @Space_Station: https://t.co/K9S5mejONx pic.twitter.com/mvH8UhE5FW — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Dragonship Endeavor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020

NASA-SpaceX mission

The 'historic' NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule blasted off from Kennedy Space Center Launch Pad 39A on May 30 at 3:22pm EDT to the International Space Station.

Even though the unfavourable weather conditions and fear of thunderstorms caused some delay on May 27 in the ‘#LaunchAmerica’ program, both NASA and Space X made a significant leap three days later towards the ‘revolutionisation’ of commercial space travel.

Space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken blasted off on the capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket from the launch pad which was used by the Apollo Moon missions nearly half a century ago.

According to US President Donald Trump, the Crew Dragon blasting off into the orbit with space veterans Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken is “first big space message in 50 years”.

