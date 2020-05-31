NASA-SpaceX Mission: Watch Crew Dragon Lift-off From Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX's historic collaboration for the Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station led to a successful launch. Though weather conditions were deemed unfavourable till almost half a day before the launch, it went through successfully after receiving a "go ahead" from the weather department. The launch was deemed historic for various reasons as it is SpaceX's first manned mission and NASA's first all-American mission from the US soil since 2011. The live stream of the event also garnered a huge viewership as over 1.6 million people viewed the live stream of the launch on YouTube, while some others tuned in on different streams on different platforms for the same.

SpaceX Crew Dragon launch video

We have liftoff. History is made as @NASA_Astronauts launch from @NASAKennedy for the first time in nine years on the @SpaceX Crew Dragon: pic.twitter.com/alX1t1JBAt — NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020

After a successful launch of the Falcon 9 along with Crew Dragon, the main engine was cut off to initiate the first stage separation. The Falcon 9 rocket then made a re-entry into Earth's orbit and landed on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' drone ship successfully, as decided on course. The Crew Dragon shuttle then separated successfully and is currently headed to the International Space Station. This was one of the most historic launches witnessed in recent years. The Crew Dragon is en route to the International Space Center and NASA is expected to give updates about Crew Dragon's docking to the ISS.

Final instructions were given to astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ten minutes before the launch. The Falcon 9 was scheduled to reach space in nine minutes after its launch and consisted of a two stage separation process. After separation, the SpaceX Crew Dragon shuttle will make an estimated journey of 19 hours before docking to the International Space Station.

Both leading astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken settled into the Crew Dragon capsule and hatch almost two hours before the launch time. The hatch in was done before schedule and the astronauts were ready for the launch. President Donald Trump arrived at the Kennedy Space Center about twenty minutes before the launch. Before the launch, astronaut Doug Hurley said that it is his and Bob Behnken's honour to be a part of a historic mission like the Demo-2.

