SpaceX Delays Launch Of 10th Starlink Mission; Says "need More Time For Checkouts"

SpaceX’s 10th Starlink mission received a minor setback on Saturday after it delayed the launch of Falcon 9, due to carry 57 mini-satellites into space. The private aerospace company plans to launch 12,000 satellites in several different orbits under its highly anticipated "internet-from-space initiative". The company took to Twitter to announce the delay saying that they needed more time for checkouts and that they would soon set a new target date for the same.

Standing down from today's launch of the tenth Starlink mission to allow more time for checkouts; team is working to identify the next launch opportunity. Will announce a new target date once confirmed with the Range — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 11, 2020

This is the second time SpaceX has delayed the launch of Falcon 9. Last month, it had pushed the lift-off from June 23 to June 25, owing to poor weather conditions. The Falcon 9 rocket taking the satellites was also due to have carried two satellites from BlackSky, a SpaceX customer. The first of these satellites was launched into the orbit earlier last year, with the private company steadily increasing the numbers month by month.

Starlink Mission

Starlink is one of SpaceX's most ambitious plans where it aims to launch a 12,000 satellite mega constellation into space. The company's project aims to offers high-speed internet service to customers around the world, including remote and underserved areas. The mega constellation will help the company establish low-cost internet services to most of the remote locations globally. The first of these satellites was launched into the orbit earlier last year, with the private company steadily increasing the numbers month by month.

The company's recent SpaceX launch took 58 Starlink broadband satellites into the Earth’s orbit which takes the total Starlink constellation up to 540 satellites in space till date. It is known as the biggest constellation in space. The project has also drawn some criticisms from astronomers who have claimed that these satellite constellations were actually obscuring the view of the cosmos.

