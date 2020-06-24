SpaceX SN7 Starship Prototype Tank Explodes During Pressure Test; Watch

SpaceX pushed its Starship SN& prototype beyond its limits on June 23, 2020, in an intentionally explosive pressure test in South Texas. As a result, the SN7 prototype exploded at SpaceX's Boca Chica proving grounds. This was the second test for the prototype in just over a week. While the first pressure test on June 15 resulted in a leak, the latest test resulted in a massive explosion. Check out the video below

SpaceX SN7 prototype explodes

The second pressure test for SN7 prototype tank was carried out in the morning of June 23, 2020, after ambient testing was completed a night before. The dome experienced a leak at its top before exploding. Following the explosion, the tank spewed out liquid nitrogen and ice particles. The test tank was reportedly repaired and resealed for another set of tests.

SpaceX has been performing a number of tests at the Boca Chica proving grounds to refine its designs for the stainless steel Starship. This latest range of Starship is what the company aims to use for eventual Mars flights and Moon landings in the future. Just last month, NASA had reportedly chosen Starship as one of the three official commercial Moon lander designs that could land the agency's astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

SpaceX's SN7 Prototype Tank

Image courtesy - LabPadre (YouTube)

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, had stated that the company will be learning from each Starship test to improve future designs. One of the promising signs emerging out of the recent Starship prototype test was when the tank leaked but did not explode on June 15, 2020.

Mudk further revealed that SpaceX is shifting from the 301 stainless steel to 304l to build Starship prototypes.

Elon had tweeted back on June 16 that SpaceX will also be developing its own alloy to take the prototype testing even further. Leak before a sudden burst in a Starship tank is reportedly a desirable outcome as it helps in lowering the risk factor marginally. As per reports, the SN4 Starship was by far the highest-tested prototype designed by SpaceX. The Starship prototype testings are expected to go on for months ahead.

