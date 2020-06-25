Starlink Beta Testing: When Will Starlink Internet Be Available?

SpaceX is racing towards its goal to provide the fastest internet in the world through the SpaceX Starlink Mission. The dream of the company to enter into the broadband market has created a lot of buzz as it promises to provide Starlink Internet Speed of 1 GB per second. Currently, 480 Starlink satellites loiter around in the Low Earth Orbit in space and after today's, i.e. June 25's, launch, there will 540 Starlink Satellites. A new report has been intriguing the audience as Elon Musk is going to provide Starlink Beta testing opportunities to people.

SpaceX Starlink beta testing to enable several users to experience the Starlink internet speed firsthand

According to several reports, the SpaceX founder once revealed that the company needs about 400 Starlink satellites to provide "minor" coverage and 800 for "moderate" coverage. However, the count of Starlink Satellites have crossed 400 and will be 540 after today's launch. Musk's private space agency aims to create a Starlink mega-constellation which will have 12,000 satellites.

The Starlink website is now inviting people to get updates on Starlink news and service availability in their area. All they have to do is provide their email address and zip code. If a person wishes to apply for the Starlink beta testing program they will have to apply for updates to get access to the public beta test of the Starlink service. If the applicant is invited for beta testing, they can expect to get a user terminal with a flat disc antenna which will self-direct itself for best satellite signals. As per reports, a person has already signed up for the beta test program and received confirmation through an email.

When will Starlink internet be available?

According to reports, once a user has signed up, the company replies with an email which reveals that the private beta testing is expected to begin by the end summer. Moreover, the reports have also mentioned that the Starlink internet with a speed of 1 GB/sec will be available in the USA and Canada by the end of 2020 and globally in early 2021.

Starlink internet cost

The Starlink internet cost is not yet revealed by the organisation. However, Starlink's initial goal is to serve areas that have poor internet connectivity. Musk plans to provide low-cost internet services to urban areas as well.

