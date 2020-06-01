SpaceX Docking Video: Watch The Hatch Opening Moment As NASA Astronauts Enter ISS

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX Dragon created history on May 27 as it became the first private company to send NASA astronauts to space. The mission successfully sent Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to space and the Dragon capsule approached the International Space Station just hours after a historic lift off from Florida. The video of the SpaceX Dragon Capsule docking and hatch opening has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The whole world was watching the historic event take place. The official handle of NASA made sure that it documented the event and share it on social media. Take a look at the videos of the event here.

ISS and SpaceX docking video

In the video below, one can see the ISS docking and shows SpaceX Dragon and ISS linking up. It was regarded as a ‘soft capture’ and happened autonomously. A total of 12 latch or hooks create a pressurized seal so that the two crafts could orbit together. Watch the video below.

SpaceX hatch opening video

At 12:45 PM ETD, the SpaceX hatch opened and a little more than after two hours the Dragon capsule first linked up with the ISS. The pressure was equalised by the NASA astronauts between the two aircrafts so that they could move to the ISS. Watch the video below.

They made it. After launching from @NASAKennedy on the @SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft yesterday, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have officially joined the @Space_Station crew today at 1:02pm ET — making history in the process. pic.twitter.com/A7oExw0SlD — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

NASA astronauts arrive at ISS

In the video below, one can see NASA Astronauts, Dough Hurley and Bob Behnken enter the ISS. They entered the ISS, the orbiting laboratory, from the commercially made spacecraft. Watch the video below.

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

SpaceX launch video: See the liftoff again

The lift-off happened at 3:22 PM EDT on Saturday. The historic event was spectacular as after nine years hiatus, NASA launched its astronauts on the US Soil. Watch the video below to watch the lift-off once again.

Falcon 9 launches Crew Dragon on its first flight with @NASA astronauts on board! pic.twitter.com/FUd0SSRKud — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 30, 2020

On another note, it was reported by Associated Press that NASA has yet to decide how long Hurley and Behnken will spend at the space station. It has been further reported that they will stay at ISS for somewhere between one and four months. Moreover, while the astronauts are there, the Dragon test pilots along with one U.S. and two Russian space station residents would be doing experiments and possibly spacewalks to install fresh station batteries.

Image Credits: SpaceX Twitter