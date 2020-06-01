Who Is Currently On The International Space Station? Know Details

SpaceX Dragon created history by becoming the first private company to send NASA astronauts to space. In this mission, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were sent to space and they have spent a total of 2 days now in space. Read on to know how many people are there in space and more details about them.

According to a media portal, there are a total of five people in space right now. They are in the International Space Station. According to the official website of NASA, the International Space Station is a large spacecraft in orbit around Earth.

The International Space Station serves as a home to a crew of astronauts and cosmonauts as it is a unique science laboratory. It was built by several nations who worked together to build and use the space station. The first piece of the International Space Station was launched in the year 1998 in November.

Who is currently on the International Space Station?

Chris Cassidy (Commander)

53 days in space

Christopher Cassidy was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 2004 and is a veteran of two space flights, namely STS 127 and Expedition 35. During his STS 127 mission, he was the 500th person in history to fly into space. He has spent 53 days in space as part of the Expedition 63 mission.

Anatoly Ivanishin (Flight Engineer)

53 days in space

Anatoli Ivanishin is a Russian cosmonaut whose first visit to space was in the year 2011. According to a media portal, he has served three missions to space. He has spent 53 days in space as part of the Expedition 63 mission.

Ivan Vagner (Flight Engineer)

53 days in space

Ivan Vagner is a Russian engineer and cosmonaut who was selected in October 2010 as a cosmonaut to work as an assistant flight manager for the ISS. He has spent 53 days in space as part of the Expedition 63 mission.

Douglas Hurley (Flight Engineer)

2 days in space

Douglas Hurley was selected as an astronaut in 2000. He is currently serving as Spacecraft Commander on the first crewed flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon. He has spent 2 days under the Expedition 63.

Robert Behnken (Flight Engineer)

2 days in space

Robert Behnken was selected as an astronaut by NASA in the year 2000. He is a veteran of two space shuttle flights. He is currently serving as a Flight Engineer on the first crewed flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon. He has spent 2 days under the Expedition 63.

The Exp 63 crew has expanded to five members with the arrival of the @SpaceX #CrewDragon. More... https://t.co/UmqWeqkdCv pic.twitter.com/W7DPeAscEt — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) May 31, 2020

Image credits: Intl. Space Station Twitter