SpaceX's SN6 Starship Prototype Static Fire Test Successful; Read

The latest SpaceX prototype of its Starship Mars-colonizing spacecraft has been fired up. This means that Musk is in no mood to delay the possible test flight of the vehicle this weekend. On August 23 at SpaceX's facilities in South Texas, near the village of Boca Chica, the SN6 Starship prototype's single Raptor engine was concisely roared during a "static fire" trial.

SN6 Starship prototype fires up successfully

After the "static fire" trial of the SN6 Starship prototype's single Raptor engine, it has been displayed that the rocket is all set for a test flight this weekend. According to the reports by Space.com, during the test flight on the weekend, the Musk-owned SpaceX will be sending the SN6 Starship on a 500-foot-high (150 meters) flight. These historical test flights not only pave the pillars of the Mars exploration programs, but it is also guiding the SpaceX CEO one step towards his dream to colonise the Red planet.

As per the reports, the SN6 Starship rocket will consist of a 165-foot-tall spacecraft and a giant rocket. Both parts have interesting names. The Spacecraft is called Starship and the rocket is termed as Super Heavy. These two parts will be charged up by the Raptor engines in which six would be used in the passenger spacecraft and 31 on Super Heavy.

SpaceX has been relentlessly persuing all its goals and this successful event of a static fire test for the Starship vehicle says a lot about the SN prototypes. The reports revealed that the successor of SN6 Starship rocket, the SN8 version is going to constitute three Raptors and will fly much higher than SpaceX Starship SN5 and SN6. The expected height for the SN8's flight is said to be up to 12 miles i.e. 20 kilometres above Earth's surface.

Image ~ SpaceX Starship SN5 and SN6 Elon Musk Twitter

The CEO Elon Musk and SpaceX have expected that the final Starship and Super Heavy would start flying in earnest soon. The American private space organisation is going to launch two mission with its Starship program including a 2023 round-the-Moon journey for a Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and also to land NASA astronauts on the moon in 2024. NASA's mission mentioned above is known as the Artemis lunar-exploration program.

