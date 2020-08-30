SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink Satellites Launch Time And Live Stream

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already had a number of successful Starlink launches over the past few months. The private Aerospace company is now targeting a launch for its next batch of 60 satellites into space, which will take the total number of Starlink satellites in space to more than 500. It has already launched as many as 655 Starlink satellites and the latest batch will take the number to over 700.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch time

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle has been scheduled to lift off from launch pad LC 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, August 30, at 10:12 AM EDT. However, this won’t be the only launch taking place that day. The company has also planned the launch of a SAOCOM 1B radar observation satellite on a different Falcon 9 vehicle from launch pad SLC 40 of the Kennedy Space Center after nine hours at 7:18 PM EDT. The company has also been working on test launches of its Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad 39A.

Starlink Falcon 9 live stream

SpaceX will be hosting a live stream of the Falcon 9 satellite launches on its official YouTube channel. The live stream can also be accessed on NASA TV website.

Starlink is Elon Musk's dream project which is targetting a massive constellation of as many as 12,000 satellites into space. The company has been constantly launching the satellites as part of the mega project which is said to provide a high-speed internet connection to users all around the globe, especially remote regions.

With the help of this huge satellite constellation, Starlink will be able to offer low-cost internet services to remote and underserved locations.

As the project continues to progress, SpaceX has started launching 60 satellites to space every two weeks. And while the current plan is to deploy around 12,000 satellites in the space, the company has stated that the ultimate goal is to take the number up to 42,000. SpaceX is also inviting people interested in the internet service to apply for receiving updates on Starlink news and beta availability.

Image credits: SpaceX