SpaceX Rocket Launch For SXM-7 Mission Today, Here Is How To Watch SpaceX Launch Live

SpaceX recently launched the SN8 (Serial Number 8) prototype to mark its highest altitude test flight from the Boca Chica South Texas launch site on Wednesday. It is now preparing for another launch today on December 11, 2020. SpaceX is currently eyeing Friday, December 11, 2020, as the launching date for its SXM-7 mission. People from all over the world are gearing up for the SpaceX rocket launch. As the SpaceX rocket launch time is coming to a close, a lot of people have been wondering about the launch and when will it take place. For all the people who are curious to know about the SpaceX rocket launch, here is everything you need to know about it.

SpaceX rocket launch time and other details

The SpaceX rocket launch for SXM-7 mission will take place today from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40). It is located at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. The launch window for SpaceX rocket launch is of one hour and 59 minutes. It begins today at 11.21 AM according to EST or 16.21 according to UTC. There is also a backup launch opportunity which is available tomorrow on Saturday on December 12, 2020. The backup launch window is also of an hour and 59 minutes long starting at the same time as today.

SpaceX launch live

The SpaceX launch live can be watched at spacex.com when it is launched. The live webcast will begin about 15 minutes prior to the liftoff. The SXM-7 mission will be supported by The Falcon 9 first stage rocket booster. Falcon 9 has previously supported Crew Dragon’s first flight to the International Space Station (Demo-1), the launch of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, and four Starlink launches in 2020. After the stage separation, SpaceX will land the first stage of Falcon 9 on “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship. It will be located in the Atlantic ocean. One half of Falcon 9’s fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July this year.

Falcon 9

Falcon 9 is a two-stage reusable rocket which is designed and manufactured by SpaceX. It is also the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket. This reusability of Falcon 9 allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, and also allows to turn down the cost of space access. The rocket is for the transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.

