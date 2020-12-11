SpaceX SN8 Rocket Explodes Into Flames After December 9 Test Launch

Elon Musk’s private aerospace company SpaceX launched the Starship SN8 prototype for an ambitious high-altitude test flight from its Boca Chica South Texas launch site on Wednesday. The launch vehicle had a successful liftoff from the launchpad at 5:45 PM (EST), however, the landing did not go as expected.

SpaceX rocket explodes

The SN8 experimental prototype from SpaceX attempted to land as planned, however, it crashed into a fiery explosion. The SN8 had the highest altitude test flight of any previous prototypes. You can watch the SpaceX Starship explosion here:

Starship landing flip maneuver pic.twitter.com/QuD9HwZ9CX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2020

While the landing did not go as planned, it appears that Elon Musk already predicted that the vehicle had just one-in-three chance of having a safe landing back on our planet. He also revealed that the vehicle’s fuel header tank pressure was low when it came crashing down, causing the touchdown velocity to be high. Musk further said that the company has acquired all the required data from the test flight.

The SN8 Starship was originally scheduled to attempt a test flight on Tuesday, however, it had to be delayed due to an engine malfunction. The flight was aborted by the mission control as something unusual was detected with the Raptor engine just 1.3 seconds before the liftoff.

The SN8 prototype was set to attain an altitude of 41,000 feet (12,500 metres), propelled by three of the company’s latest Raptor engines. SpaceX hasn't specified if the prototype was able to attain the expected height. However, SpaceX has proved to be quite successful in the launch business, as it is also reportedly the world’s most valuable privately held company.

The Starship prototype SN8 had also gone through a successful fourth static fire test late last month from the company's Boca Chica facility before the latest test flight. The private aerospace company is working to develop Starship prototypes which it hopes to use for carrying cargos and space travellers to distant planets such as the moon, Mars and other destinations. The SN6 and SN5 are two of the previous full-size Starship rockets from SpaceX which underwent test flights before the SN8.

Image credits: SpaceX