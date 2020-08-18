SpaceX To Launch 58 New Starlink Satellites Into Space; Check How To Watch The Live Stream

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is set to launch its next batch of satellites into the Earth’s orbit for its internet-from-space initiative called Starlink. It’s a satellite network that is being developed by the private Aerospace company to offer low-cost internet to remote areas from space. SpaceX will be deploying a total of 58 fresh satellites this week as part of its eleventh batch, with three other satellites joining them as part of SpaceX’s rideshare program.

Also Read | Tesla And SpaceX Brain Coach Jim Kwik Reveals How He Got Hired By Elon Musk

The upcoming Starlink will also mark the 100th launch by the Aerospace company since its inaugural Falcon 1 rocket launch 14 years ago. The satellites will be carried into the Earth’s orbit along with Planet Labs’ three SkySats. SpaceX will be sending the new Starlink satellites and the SkySats into space in its flagship Falcon 9 rocket, which will be a milestone for both American aerospace manufacturer and its fleet of Falcon 9 rocket boosters.

Also Read | NASA Psyche Mission To Explore An Asteroid Housing Precious Metals In 2022

How to watch SpaceX launch live stream?

The Falcon 9 is set to lift off on Tuesday, August 18 at 10:31 AM EDT from the Space Launch Complex 40 facility at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. People who wish to watch the launch mission live can visit the company’s official website at the link here.

Alternatively, you can also catch the launch event live by visiting SpaceX’s official YouTube channel or simply at the video embedded below:

The live stream will begin about 15 minutes before the scheduled liftoff.

Also Read | Black Moon Of August 2020 Set To Peak This Week: How To Observe This Lunar Event?

SpaceX has launched a total of 597 Starlink broadband satellites into the Earth's orbit as of August 7, 2020. It is considered the biggest constellation in space. The company hopes to construct around 12,000 satellite mega-constellations, which could be further extended to 42,000.

The Aerospace company is expected to offer worldwide coverage with its constellation project which will offer high-speed internet service to users. However, the project essentially aims to concentrate on locations that are under-served. SpaceX has also started inviting interested people to receive the updates on Starlink news and the availability of beta test for their respective areas by filling out an online form.

Also Read | NASA-SpaceX To Launch First Operational Flight Of Crew Dragon In October

Image credits: SpaceX