SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Docks Itself At The ISS Without The Help Of Astronauts

SpaceX recently launched a Dragon cargo capsule to the International Space Station to deliver essential supplies of provisions and other experiments. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was used to lift off CRS-21 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex (LC) 39A in Florida. This was SpaceX's 21st cargo mission for the American Space Agency and the company's 24th launch in 2020.

NASA spokesman Gary Jordan recently announced that the Cargo Dragon spacecraft has finally arrived at the International Space Station. He further added that the hatches are expected to be unlocked later on which will allow access to some of the incredible science that it is carrying. However, the docking was delayed by around 10 minutes over spotty communications with the ground controllers.

Also Read | SpaceX To Develop High Speed Rocket To Deliver Weapons For The US Army In 60 Minutes

Dragon supply ship - Cargo load

Here is a look at the load carried by the Dragon supply spaceship:

Nanoracks Bishop Airlock - 2,403 pounds

Science Investigations - 2,100 pounds

Crew Supplies - 803 pounds

Vehicle Hardware - 698 pounds

Spacewalk Equipment - 265 pounds

Computer Resources - 102 pounds

Russian Hardware - 53 pounds

Also Read | SpaceX SN8 Static Fire: When Will The SN8 Prototype Perform A Test Flight?

This was also the first mission from the private aerospace company which used an upgraded version of the Dragon cargo ship. The flight was originally scheduled to take off a day prior; however, it had to be delayed due to poor weather conditions. The private aerospace company's Dragon CRS-21 mission is the first supply spacecraft to be deployed at International Space Station without the use of any astronauts.

Also Read | SpaceX Launch Live Stream: What Time Does The Falcon 9 Rocket Launch?

Generally, the astronauts assist with the docking as they use the long Canadarm2 robotic arm of the station to deal with the incoming cargo vessels before attaching them manually to the station. However, it should also be noted that NASA astronauts and flight engineers Victor Glover and Kate Rubins have been on duty to look after the docking from inside the Cupola observatory of the space station.

When the Dragon Cargo ship makes its way back to our planet, it will land in the Atlantic Ocean with the help of a parachute-assisted landing.

Also Read | Rocket Launch: Falcon 9 Set To Carry The 15th Batch Of SpaceX Starlink Satellites

Image credits: SpaceX