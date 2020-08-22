This Bathtub Drone Created By 'The Real Life Guys' Is What You Need In 2020 | Watch Video

Two brothers from Germany have designed an innovative "Bathtub" which can be used to fly around to a local store or anywhere instantly to avoid traffic. This is not the first time that such an innovative and creative technology has been created. The Bathtub Drone is just like any other drone, the only difference is that it can fly a person from one point to another without consuming any fuel.

German Brothers turn a bathtub into a drone and make it fly

According to reports by BI, Two brothers, Johannes and Phillip Mickenbecker, from Germany, have created their very own Bathtub Drone. The netizens noticed this wonderful technological gadget when they posted the video on YouTube which instantly became viral. They started working on the Bathtub drone from Summer 2017 and it took them a few months to build and fly the drone at home.

Just like any other drone, Mickenbecker brothers created this flying Bathtub with common drone technology. Popularly known as The Real Life Guys, these genius minds made it fly with a pilot inside a bathtub. At first, they did not have the authority to fly this drone above 30 metres or else it would be regarded as an aeroplane and they flew it indoors in a gym for safety.

However, a video was shared on their YouTube Channel named The Real Life Guys in which one can see one of the brothers flying the Bathtub drone to the nearest grocery store. This creation is not only intriguing but it is also fascinating because it is controlled using remote controls just like any other drone would.

The official YouTube video featuring the flying Bathtub drone has received enormous love and support with 4.1 million views and 98K likes. The video was posted more than 2 years back on January 15, 2018.

Since then, The Real Life Guys have built several gadgets, ramps and innovative things on their YouTube Channel, but their love for bathtubs has been given a hit as they have created many wonders such as Bathtub Drone, Bathtube Submarine and more. Their channel has 1.2 Million Subscribers, as of now.

