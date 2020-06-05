Strawberry Moon In New York 2020: All About The Time Of Lunar Eclipse 2020 In New York

The world will soon witness the second penumbral lunar eclipse of this year. The first lunar eclipse was seen on January 10 and now the second penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible between June 5 and 6. The June full moon is also called Strawberry moon with reference to the strawberry harvesting season. According to Farmer’s Almanac June marks the beginning of the short strawberry season in the North-Eastern United States, hence it is named as ‘Strawberry Moon’. Here is everything that you need to know about the Strawberry moon in New York 2020.

Strawberry Moon in New York 2020:

Strawberry Moon in New York 2020 will begin on June 5. Starting at 17.45 hour local time, the moon will begin to slide into the earth's shadow and the penumbral eclipse will begin. Further eclipse maximum will be seen on June 5 at 19.24 hours. More than half of the moon's face will take on the darker shade. About after two hours of maximum eclipse, at 21.04 hours the event will come to an end. The Entire eclipse will last for 3 hours and 18 minutes.

Place where Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be visible.

Along with Lunar Eclipse in New York, the Strawberry Moon will be seen in many other places. It will include Myanmar, South Africa, Nigeria, India, Thailand, Egypt, Turkey, Australia, Indonesia, Italy, Greece, Hungary, China, Japan, Russia, Belgium, Spain, the UK and France.

How many Lunar Eclipses are there in 2020?

The First Lunar Eclipse 2020 appeared on January 10. After that, the second will soon occur between June 5 and 6. Other than that the world will witness two more lunar eclipses this year. The third lunar eclipse 2020 will occur next month i.e. July. The last one will occur in the month of November. The upcoming eclipses are also penumbral eclipses.

What is a penumbral eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. When that happens, the Earth blocks some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or part of its shadow which is known as the penumbra.

