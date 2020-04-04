This Novel 'SmartBra' Can Detect Breast Cancer In Its Early Stages

Putting artificial intelligence (AI) to its best use, the students of Swiss university EPFL have designed a smart bra for women which helps detect breast cancer in its early stages. Using the technology of ultrasound waves, the SmartBra will help detect breast cancer using the piezoelectric sensors embedded in the bra. In place of the gel used in ultrasounds, the students have developed a plastic interface that functions in the same way.

Read: Intel Signs MoU With CBSE To Empower 1 Lakh Students In Artificial Intelligence

The students of the Swiss University have partnered up with the startup IcosaMed, and are plalning to bring the SmartBra to market in 2021 initially selling it to patients who have already been diagnosed and might benefit from daily monitoring.

After this initial stage, the students plan to market the SmartBra to people who might be in the high-risk category being genetically predisposed to developing cancer. Later on, the bra would be sold to anyone who is interested.

Read: Artificial Intelligence Is Better Than Doctors At Predicting Abnormalities: Reports

How the SmartBra functions

After wearing the SmartBra, the ultrasound technology in it would detect a suspicious mass if any after which the wearer will be alerted. The wearer can then follow up with a specialist. In the future, the team hopes it might be used as a complementary or alternative therapy. Reports have shown that artificial intelligence is better than doctors at predicting abnormalities. Google claims its AI can detect breast cancer more accurately than experts. Hence, the SmartBra seems to appear as a promising concept.

Read: EU Proposes Rules For Artificial Intelligence To Limit Risks

Read: Breast Cancer Survivor Recreated Iconic Movie Characters To Cope With Illness