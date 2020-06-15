Study Reveals 30 Possible extraterrestrial civilizations May Exist In Milky Way

A study has revealed an answer to mankind’s challenging question about the possible extraterrestrial civilizations and other intelligent life forms that exist within our Universe. A new study led by the University of Nottingham and published on June 15 in The Astrophysical Journal has found an estimate for the number of intelligent communicating civilizations in the Milky Way calculating that there were 30 alien civilizations like that on the Earth.

Professor of Astrophysics at the University of Nottingham, Christopher Conselice, the lead author of the research explained, “There should be at least a few dozen active civilizations in our Galaxy under the assumption that it takes 5 billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth.” Further, Conselice wrote, “The idea is looking at evolution but on a cosmic scale. We call this calculation the Astrobiological Copernican Limit.”

According to the study, Astrobiological Copernican limits are the defined timeframe for intelligent life forms to exist, usually in less than 5 billion years, or after about 5 billion years. Earth’s life form, humans, are known to have formed after 4.5 billion years. In order to calculate the existence of other life forms in the galaxy, a metal content as older as the sun was needed. And hence, the University of Nottingham suggested that there could be dozens of ‘active’ alien civilizations in the Milky Way other than one on the Earth.

In the published press released on Nottingham University site, Author Tom Westby explained, “The classic method for estimating the number of intelligent civilizations relies on making guesses of values relating to life, whereby opinions about such matters vary quite substantially”. He added saying, “Our new study simplifies these assumptions using new data, giving us a solid estimate of the number of civilizations in our Galaxy.”

Our new research suggests that searches for extraterrestrial intelligent civilizations not only reveals the existence of how life forms, but also gives us clues for how long our own civilization will last.

If we find that intelligent life is common then this would reveal that our civilization could exist for much longer than a few hundred years, alternatively if we find that there are no active civilizations in our Galaxy it is a bad sign for our own long-term existence.

By searching for extraterrestrial intelligent life -- even if we find nothing -- we are discovering our own future and fate —Professor Christopher Conselice

7,000 light-years away

Hence, the research found that based on the active signals of their existence into space, such as radio transmissions from satellites, television, which have been around over 100 years, there are 36 extra-terrestrial life forms approximately 17,000 light-years away.

