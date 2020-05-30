Scientists Name World's Deepest Octopus 'Dumbo' After Disney Character

Scientists have recently discovered the world's deepest-sighted octopus which has been filmed at almost 4.3 miles beneath the Indian Ocean. According to the reports, researchers believe that it is a new kind of species belonging to the group of Grimpoteuthis. As per the reports, they are as 'dumbo' octopuses because of their fins which is very similar to the ears of a Disney Character elephant.

DID YOU KNOW? The dumbo octopus uses its ear-like fins to propel through the water and steers using its webbed arms! Learn more: https://t.co/oQmzVJWz8b pic.twitter.com/F68tviLgbl — Oceana (@oceana) May 17, 2020

Unlike most octopuses, the Dumbo octopus doesn’t have an ink sac because it rarely encounters predators in the deep sea. It uses its ear-like fins to propel through the water and steers using its webbed arms! pic.twitter.com/xL696daQzB — Oceana (@oceana) March 9, 2019

About the species

The Dumbo octopus uses its ear-like fins to propel through the water and steers using its webbed arms. pic.twitter.com/ZdPiK8PHHU — Oceana (@oceana) April 28, 2020

Scientists reportedly said that the animal measured 14 to 17 inches long and lives at around 6,900 meters deep in the ocean . They added that the octopus hops from place to place over the sea bed. As per reports, unlike most octopuses, the Dumbo octopus doesn’t have an ink sac because it rarely encounters predators in the deep sea. It uses its ear-like fins to propel through the water and steers using its webbed arms.

