Telescope Captures New X-ray Map Of The Universe, And It's Breathtaking

A German-Russian space telescope has captured some breathtaking new images of the sky. According to the reports, the telescope named eROSITA x-ray was placed on the space observatory Spektr-RG which was launched last July and ultimately managed to reach its destination more than 900 million miles from Earth in December. It spent around 182 days rotating slowly, capturing the universe's mysterious dark energy with seven cameras fitted on it, claim reports. It also records over a million sources of X-rays.

Colour-coded image of the #eROSITA first all-sky survey conducted over a period of six months (red: 0.3-0.6 keV, green: 0.6-1 keV, blue: 1-2.3 keV). pic.twitter.com/eOgy6jnEKP — eROSITA (@eROSITA_SRG) June 19, 2020

Deepest X-ray view

While we celebrate the first major accomplishment of @eROSITA_SRG, a big thanks to those at MPE who literally work day and night with our Russian colleagues to make it happen. https://t.co/G5ndkr4L5O — Andrea Merloni (@andmerloni) June 19, 2020

A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics in Germany reportedly said that the breathtaking images highlight the deepest X-ray view of the sky that human beings have ever seen. Principal Investigator of eROSITA, Peter Predehl said that the beauty of the images is really stunning.

According to the reports, the map uses Aitoff projection that projects the entire sky onto an ellipse. The band across the middle is the plane of Milky Way galaxy; the centre of the galaxy in the middle of the ellipse. Nearly 80% of the image comprises of active galactic nuclei or supermassive black holes. As per reports, about one-million X-ray sources were detected by the modern telescope.

Image: eROSITA/Twitter