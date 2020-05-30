The NASA Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The American Space Administration

Quick links:
NASA and SpaceX have collaborated for the Crew Dragon mission which comprises of an all-American crew which will launch from the American soil in an American spacecraft. NASA has not launched astronauts in space from the American soil since 2011, whereas, this will mark the first time SpaceX launches humans to the International Space Station (ISS).
This historic mission has reportedly rejuvenated people's interest in space exploration. People around the world are interested in knowing the outcome of this feat by NASA and SpaceX.
As more and more people take an interest in knowing about the significance of the Crew Dragon mission, they are also looking into knowing the history of both NASA and SpaceX. NASA has been operational since 1958 and has a deep history behind and an ambitious future ahead with regards to space exploration. Below is a quiz which can test people's knowledge about NASA along with answers. Check it out below -
Answer - 3. Dwight D. Eisenhower - NASA's earliest programs were reportedly conducted in order to compete under pressure due to USSR's space exploration progress.
Answer - 1. National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Answer - 4. For the benefit of all
Answer - 3. Merritt Island, Florida
Answer - 4. Jupiter - the spacecraft was named after Galileo Galilei, who discovered Jupiter's four largest satellites which are now called as Galilean moons.
Answer - 2. The European Space Agency