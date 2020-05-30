The NASA Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The American Space Administration

NASA and SpaceX have collaborated for the Crew Dragon mission which comprises of an all-American crew which will launch from the American soil in an American spacecraft. NASA has not launched astronauts in space from the American soil since 2011, whereas, this will mark the first time SpaceX launches humans to the International Space Station (ISS).

This historic mission has reportedly rejuvenated people's interest in space exploration. People around the world are interested in knowing the outcome of this feat by NASA and SpaceX.

As more and more people take an interest in knowing about the significance of the Crew Dragon mission, they are also looking into knowing the history of both NASA and SpaceX. NASA has been operational since 1958 and has a deep history behind and an ambitious future ahead with regards to space exploration. Below is a quiz which can test people's knowledge about NASA along with answers. Check it out below -

The NASA quiz

Which American President signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act back in 1958 to establish NASA?

John F. Kennedy Harry S. Truman Dwight D. Eisenhower Lyndon B. Johnson

Answer - 3. Dwight D. Eisenhower - NASA's earliest programs were reportedly conducted in order to compete under pressure due to USSR's space exploration progress.

What is the full form of NASA?

National Aeronautics and Space Administration National Aerodynamics and Saccharimetry Administration Natural Aerospace and Sanitisation Administration National Air and Space Administration

Answer - 1. National Aeronautics and Space Administration

What is NASA's motto?

For the love of space exploration To infinity and beyond Perfectly balanced, as all things should be For the benefit of all

Answer - 4. For the benefit of all

John F. Kennedy Space Station, which is the space vehicle launch facility for NASA, is located where?

Houston, Texas Manhattan, New York Merritt Island, Florida Alamogordo, New Mexico

Answer - 3. Merritt Island, Florida

In 1989, an unmanned NASA spacecraft was sent to study which planet?

Neptune Uranus Saturn Jupiter

Answer - 4. Jupiter - the spacecraft was named after Galileo Galilei, who discovered Jupiter's four largest satellites which are now called as Galilean moons.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been built as a joint collaboration between NASA and who?

The Russian Federal Space Agency The European Space Agency China Aerospace and Technology Corporation The United Federation of Planets

Answer - 2. The European Space Agency