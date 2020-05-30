What Time Is SpaceX Launch? Read About NASA Launch Schedule

Storms and lightning over the Kennedy Space Center prevented the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Reports suggest that the next NASA SpaceX launch on Saturday will take place at 3:22 pm (EDT). However, the weather forecast cites possible showers could pose challenges again.

During the first NASA SpaceX launch attempt, three weather rules were violated, causing the postponement, which included the presence of lightning and an attached anvil, a towering thunderstorm top that can generate an electric field and lead to lightning when in contact with a rocket’s plume. Although the weather was clearer after the prevention of launch, NASA SpaceX launch could not wait due to the specific SpaceX launch time, which is crucial to reach the International Space Station. Here are details about NASA launch time that you must know.

The delta Launch Readiness Review for the #LaunchAmerica test flight with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to the @Space_Station has concluded.



This review focused on the technical readiness for launch, and mission teams were “go” for a second launch attempt https://t.co/nwmjCL3jo4 pic.twitter.com/G5h5c4kdlu — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) May 29, 2020

What time is SpaceX launch?

If the weather was not bad, NASA SpaceX launch would have successfully made history on May 27, 2020 (Wednesday). However, now, they would have to wait for NASA SpaceX launch time before taking another shot at the mission. SpaceX called off the launch of its Crew Dragon spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Flordia, around 17 minutes before the planned liftoff owing to unfavourable weather conditions. Now, Crew Dragon spacecraft is slated for the second NASA SpaceX launch attempt on Saturday. The SpaceX launch time on Saturday would be at 3:22 pm EDT or 19: 22 GMT. Moreover, SpaceX launch time on Sunday is 3 pm EDT or 1900 GMT.

#LaunchAmerica: We’re sending U.S. astronauts to the @Space_Station on a U.S. rocket from U.S. soil at 3:22pm ET on Saturday, May 30. Here’s how you can watch: https://t.co/8fdg0y8BmJ pic.twitter.com/VOtJkrjL5S — NASA (@NASA) May 29, 2020

If nature cooperates during SpaceX launch, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will become the first NASA astronauts to launch into space from United States soil for the first time in about a decade. Moreover, the chance of thunderstorms that could scrub the planned launch of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station has increased from 40 to 60 per cent since Tuesday. The predicted showers and storms could be hit or miss. If the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket mission emerges successful, it will mark a milestone for the private space industry besides restoring confidence in the nation’s ability to conduct crewed space flight aboard American-made rockets.

Human spaceflight is returning to America! 🇺🇸🚀



WHO: @AstroBehnken & @Astro_Doug

WHAT: #LaunchAmerica mission

WHEN: May 30

WHERE: @NASAKennedy

HOW: Aboard @SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft



Find out when to watch NASA TV coverage of this historic mission: https://t.co/RgaWO21sTN pic.twitter.com/ZfylKOvdBs — NASA (@NASA) May 28, 2020

SpaceX launch time on Saturday

Recently, NASA chief Jim Bridenstine announced that the final decision on NASA SpaceX launch time on Saturday has not been taken yet. Talking about the weather conditions, he revealed that the milestone mission to the International Space Station for SpaceX launch time on Saturday will take place after assessing the weather conditions in the morning. Take a look at the Bridenstine’s tweet.

No decision on weather right now for Saturday’s test flight of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon spacecraft. Will reassess in the morning. #LaunchAmerica — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 29, 2020

NASA launch time: forecast

Earlier, reports stated that the latest NASA SpaceX launch forecast was issued at 9 am EDT the previous day. The United States Air Force’s 45TH Space Wing predicted 50 per cent chance of unfavourable weather conditions that would prevent SpaceX from launching the Demo-2 mission on both Saturday and Sunday. The forecast cites rain, anvil clouds, and cumulus clouds as primary concerns on Saturday. Moreover, the forecast adds a thick cloud layer as one of the possible weather violations on Sunday.

Moreover, reports suggest a slightly better forecast for Saturday. If SpaceX opts for Sunday’s launch rather than Saturday, there would be only a 40% chance of bad launch weather for the day. However, if the weather does not allow this weekend, SpaceX could reportedly push the launch to the first week of June.

Also read: NASA Astronomers Observe Black Hole Hurling Hot Mass Into Space At Jet Speed

Also read: Former NASA Engineer Builds Obstacle Course For Squirrels To Keep Bird Seeds Safe; Watch

All about SpaceX

According to reports, the US space agency paid more than $3 billion for SpaceX for designing, building, testing, and operating its reusable capsule for six future space round trips. Moreover, the project has experienced various issues including delays, explosions, and parachute problems. However, SpaceX has been victorious in beating its competitor, aerospace giant Boeing. Reportedly, Crew Dragon is slated to dock with the ISS about 19 hours after liftoff. But the duration that is yet to be confirmed, which is likely to be around early August.

Also read: NASA Predicts '50 Percent Chance' Of Favourable Weather For Postponed Crew Dragon Launch

Also read: Ivanka Trump Takes Kids To SpaceX Launch Against NASA's Advice To Watch From Home