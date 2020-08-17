IPhone 12 Camera To Have A Better Marquee Feature Than Google Pixel 4

Apple is known for bringing up innovations with incredible offerings and you can expect it well from the upcoming iPhone 12. Many speculations, rumours, leaks and official news have revealed many things about the iPhone 12 launch, especially the expected launch date. However, while everyone is waiting for the iOS smartphone, a new report reveals that the iPhone 12 Camera is going to feature include a better implementation of Google's Marquee feature found in Pixel 4.

iPhone 12 to come with Google's Marquee feature

According to the recent reports, Apple is going to present a better version of Google Pixel 4's Marquee feature. The reports also reveal that the feature will enable users to have an improved photography experience as well as the Face ID performance and air gestures. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 will also reportedly sport a Time of Flight (ToF) camera sensor.

As per a patent filed by Apple, compared to the older sensor technologies, this new iPhone 12 Camera sensor can capture 4 times the data. The patent also revealed that the sensor will also aid in the improvement of Face ID's speed and accuracy. The patented technology is also expected to bring a significant improvement in AR experience and indoor navigation.

For all the users who love the camera experience of the iOS smartphone, iPhone 12 Camera will expose them to a new way of clicking incredible portraits shots with life-like bokeh. However, many tech enthusiasts are waiting to witness how Apple will improve the in-air gestures experience. as per many complaints from users across the globe, Google was not able to implement this technology so well and the recent reports also reveal that Google has abandoned the feature for its upcoming flagship, the Pixel 5.

iPhone leaks and news

Apart from all these, as per many reports, iPhone 12 box will not contain much weight as the company would not be sending a charger and EarPods along with the iPhone. This move is to make this 5G smartphone more affordable. Also, many enthusiasts are expecting the iPhone 12 series debut in October after the recent leaks from many reports.

