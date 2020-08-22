Apple Says Epic Games Maker Requested For A Special Deal; Epic CEO Counters Accusation

The legal battle between Apple and Epic Games is getting huge especially for the gaming community. Apple has removed Fortnite and other games of EG from the App Store claiming that the developers violated Payments Policies of the iOS application store. Epic has filed a case requesting the court to prevent Apple from removing its games. However, Apple supported its claims by presenting an email from June 30 from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney.

Apple presents email from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney on court

As per the reports by Kotaku, Apple opposed Epic Games' request in the court by presenting an email from June 30 sent by Epic CEO. The iPhone seller said that the Fortnite developer was asking Apple execs to let his company bypass Apple’s payment systems. Later, on August 13, Epic Games released a new update to the game that reportedly violated Apple's Policies.

In the August 13 update, Epic Games' new update for Fortnite brought an innovative interface with a lowered price of the game’s in-app currency in the process. To present such an update, Epic reportedly tried bypassing the Payments Policy of App Store and so Apple responded by removing Fortnite from the App Store. This resulted in the ongoing legal battle between the two.

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney recently revealed the details about the email sent by the game developer accusing Apple of falsely stating the meaning of the mail. The CEO wrote on Twitter by saying: "Apple's statement is misleading. You can read my email in Apple's filing, which is publicly available."

The mail presented on Twitter by CEO Sweeney displays everything he wrote to the executive of Apple Inc. The mail as per Tim Sweeney's tweet reads:

"Because of restrictions imposed by Apple, Epic is unable to provide consumers with certain features in our iOS apps. We would like to offer consumers the following features: 1) Competing payment processing options other than Apple payments, without Apple’s fees, in Fortnite and other Epic Games software distributed through the iOS App Store; 2) A competing Epic Games Store app available through the iOS App Store and through a direct installation that has equal access to underlying operating system features for software installation and update as the iOS App Store itself has, including the ability to install and update software as seamlessly as the iOS App Store experience."

Apple's statement is misleading. You can read my email in Apple's filing, which is publicly available. I specifically said in Epic's request to the Apple execs, "We hope that Apple will also make these options equally available to all iOS developers..." https://t.co/yRio08fPSy pic.twitter.com/HsqjApFQeo — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 21, 2020

"We hope that Apple will reflect on its platform restrictions and begin to make historic changes that bring to the world's billion iOS consumers the rights and freedoms enjoyed on the world's leading open computing platforms including Windows and macOS." pic.twitter.com/cRJRO8dQbG — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 21, 2020

