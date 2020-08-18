UFO Hunter Claims To Have Found An Ancient Spaceship On Mercury?

An alien hunter claims to have found a huge ancient spaceship within a crater on the smallest planet in the solar system. Scott C. Waring of UFO Sightings recently wrote about his experience on UFO Sightings Daily database. Waring claimed that he was able to find it in the middle of a crater on planet Mercury and also detailed its massive size. He also explained what led him to believe that it could potentially be a spaceship.

"NASA map says this is 2.5km across by 2.5km high. Thats a huge structure." "The way its laying down and the way the three segments are side by side make me think this is a ship and can move from place to place."

Waring further noted that the spaceship could be docked within the crater for easier access in the future and wondered if there was an underground structure near the crater.

Image credits: Scott C. Waring | UFO Sightings

"It may have been docked in this location in the crater to make it easier to find and accessible. "But...I wonder...where did the captain and crew go? There must be an underground base near this location or why park the ship there?

Referring to the above questions, he also added that one answer will give rise to a lot more questions.

However, NASA has attributed such findings and observations to the pareidolia effect. This is a phenomenon which leads to an incorrect perception of a stimulus as a familiar object, shape or pattern that is is known to the observer. If that is the case, it could imply that the base could just be some rock formations. NASA has also stated earlier that there have been numerous examples of the pareidolia effect on both Earth and in space.

Life on Mercury

According to theories, there hasn't been any evidence of life on Mercury and that the conditions on the planet will make living a big challenge. In addition, it is the closest planet to the sun where the ground temperatures are generally anywhere between 430 degrees Celsius during the day, and drop all the way down to minus 180 degrees Celsius in the night.

