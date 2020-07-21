Ultra Black Deep-sea Fish Can Efficiently Absorb 99.5% Light

Scientists have recently discovered as many as 16 new species of deep-sea fish that have a special feature that allows then to absorb 99.5 per cent of all the light that strikes their skin. Similar to the ultra-black Vantablack material, these fish absorb light very efficiently, so much so that even under bright light they appear a mere silhouette with no features being discernable by the human eye.

Scientists discover ultra-black light-absorbing fishes

According to reports, the new research shows that the special near-total light absorption feature of the fish comes from an abundance of melanin in their skin, in addition, the melanin which is the same pigment present in human skin in order to protect us from sunlight, is arranged in a very special way. Some of these fish that possess this special ability and were part of the study are the fangtooth, the pacific black dragon, the anglerfish and the black swallower among others.

As per the reports, the study shows that the melanin present in the fish’s skin is arranged into densely-packed compartments called melanosomes. Thanks to their size, positioning and shape, these clusters are extremely efficient in absorbing light. In addition to absorbing a lot of the sunlight that falls on then, the melanosomes also redirect all the sunlight they failed to absorb into neighbouring melanosomes which then absorbs it.

This discovery is of great importance because by studying the size shape and arrangements of the melanosomes scientists and researchers will be able to manufacture cheaper and more effective ultra-black materiel which can be used in optical technology, such as telescopes and cameras, and for camouflage.

