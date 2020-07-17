'If A Fish And A Bird Fell In Love' Riddle: Here Is The Answer To This Riddle

Even if a person is not actively searching for riddles, they are very hard to dodge as they circle around on all the social media platforms. They are either on WhatsApp or can be spotted online on social media platforms like Facebook. Sometimes these viral riddles may be hard to answer, but they can be both engaging and enjoyable.

Riddles can also be a great way of training one's mind to think outside the box. Here is the answer to "If a Fish and a Bird fell in love riddle"

'If a Fish and a Bird fell in love' riddle

If a Fish and a Bird fell in love riddle is the internet’s new viral riddle. It has been circulating on social media for quite some time now. And at some point, many people have picked it up for solving. However, many people who tried solving this riddle must have given up at some point. Here are a few versions of how this perplexing riddle goes:

If a Fish and a Bird fell in love, where will they be living?

How a fish and a bird who fall in love might end up having a life together.

A fish and a bird could fall in love, but where would they live?

If a bird and a fish were to fall in love, where would they live?

'If a Fish and a Bird fell in love' riddle answer

Even though many social media posts are phrasing this like it’s a riddle 'If a Fish and a Bird fell in love' is not technically a riddle. It’s more of a philosophical saying which prompts deeper discussions, unlike most riddles. If it sounds familiar to some people, the reason is, that it’s a quote from a movie.

It was first used as a quote in the 1998 Drew Barrymore film Ever After. Drew Barrymore who played Danielle De Barbarac said: “A bird may love a fish…but where would they live?” in the film. In the film, the answer given was, “Then I shall have to make your wings.” However, If a Fish and a Bird fell in love riddle or question, is one with many possible answers. Here are a few of them.

Fish and Bird Riddle Answer 1

One possible answer to this new riddle/question is that such a pairing can only be made possible within the realm of human imagination. Humans have always been imaging “love” between different species. With the use of graphics, it is possible to give life to such an imagination as well.

Fish and Bird Riddle Answer 2

The second and more in-depth answer is air and water meet intimately in the clouds, in rain, mist and dew. Hence, in the fish and bird riddle, the fish and the bird live together in the bubbles and babbles of babbling brooks and the seafoam created when the waves meet the shore. They can even live together in the storm and the rainbows that follow. Hence, if a bird and fish were to fall in love, they could live harmoniously where water and air mingle. It could be in a place of quiet pools and slow-flowing water.