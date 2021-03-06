Universe Might Be A 'big Neural Network' Like A Data Structure, Says A Study

As per a physicist, the whole universe could be a single neural network, reports Popular Mechanics. The report says that this could mean ‘pretty enormous things’ for the nature of the universe. Popular mechanics explains a neural network like a data structure, which is in a shape or organizing ideas inside computer hardware.

Making data structures

The report explains that making a shopping list or even writing down steps to accomplish a task is equivalent to making a data structure. Also, opening a ticket at an IT support system is like joining a data structure, which is called a ‘queue’. One can even programme these structures, write code for stacks, trees, and more.

Earlier, a team of Japanese scientists may have found a new approach towards physics after studying the twisted light from space. This light is different because it appeared after the big bang. Their research might offer a new look to define physics and how more complicated factors of physics work out.

Polarisation of lights

A team of scientists from NASA studied the earliest light emitted after this universe was born just right after the big bang. They tried to understand more deeply the light rays' polarisation from the past and tried to imagine how space looked at the start.

The team of scientists deduced that dark matter or dark energy is the reason behind such different polarisation of the lights when the big bang happened. According to space.com, dark matter is a hypothetical existence that has made nearly 85 per cent of the whole universe and is thought to be non-baryonic and is composed of some undetected subatomic particles. Dark energy is the hypothetical force that is made from dark matter. This dark energy drives the universe and the galaxies like the milky way apart with time, and the universe is expanding gradually. Author Yoto Minami, a physicist at the IPNS section of NASA, offered this opinion.

