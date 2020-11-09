Video Shows How Astronauts Wash Their Hair In Space, Netizens Say 'I'd Just Cut My Hair'

With gravity on our side, we do tend to take daily activities like eating and washing hair for granted. But in space, with a lack of gravity and restrictions on portable water, a simple hair clean can be very challenging. Thus, a video showing washing hair at the International Space Station is making rounds on the internet.

A short clip featuring NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg shows the procedure. Nyberg, with her long, blonde hair, which usually floated free in the orbit, explained that there are some must-have tools she relies on to wash her hair. She said that one needs a warm bag of water, no-rinse shampoo, a towel and a comb.

READ: Cartoon Network Depicts Kamala Harris As Powerpuff Girl, Says 'Madam Vice President'

The American astronaut explained that first, one has to squirt the warm water onto the scalp. Try to keep as much water in your hair as possible and work it towards the ends, she said. After that, use the no-rinse shampoo and repeat the same process as with the water. Squirt it onto the scalp and work it towards the end with the help of a comb.

“I like to take my towel while I have the shampoo in there, and just kind of work it, because without standing under running water you kind of need to use the towel a little bit to help get some of the dirt out,” Nyberg said.

READ: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Victory Inspires Amul To Share This Refreshing Doodle

Netizens call it 'truly amazing'

The video was initially shared back in 2013, however, it has yet again caught netizens attention. Since shared on Reddit, the clip has garnered over 98,000 upvotes and thousands of comments. While one user said, “Well now I am curious how they do laundry,” another added, "It is truly amazing seeing people living out in space, the things we’ve achieved and places we’ve gone as terrestrial beings is incredible. For some reason this stuff gives me hope”.

READ: 82-year-old Becomes Oldest Paraglider In Sikkim, Plans To Do 'cycling' Next

READ: Fun Dance Video On How Family Members Dance Leave Netizens In Splits; Watch