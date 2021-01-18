Virgin Orbit All Set For Launch For The Second Time After First Unsuccessful Attempt

Virgin Orbit will be trying a second test of its small satellite-launching rocket. This comes months after it failed to reach orbit during the first attempt. This will also be the first time as the company is trying to launch satellites into space on behalf of NASA.

Upcoming launch

Taking to Twitter, the team wrote, “With operations for our #LaunchDemo2 mission already in full swing, it's an exciting morning here at Mojave Air and Space Port! LOX loading on the rocket has begun, and we're looking good to hit our target takeoff time of approximately 10:30 AM Pacific”. As per reports by The Verge, the Boeing will take off from Virgin Galactic’s spaceport in the Mojave desert. It will ascend to 35,000 feet with the satellite-launching rocket attached to its wing. Once it reaches its location, it is supposed to ignite and take the small satellites onboard.

There will be no live streaming of the test. During a conference call, Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit’s CEO said that the company has made changes to the propellant lines and done an “enormous amount of testing” since May, even during the pandemic. The company has spent years in developing such a method of airborne rocket-launching. Also, it has performed increasingly complex flight tests since 2018.

Initially, the mission was supposed to take place in the month of December. However, it was delayed as some of the members of the launch team had to quarantine. Talking about the team, Hart said that it has done “a huge amount to ensure the safety of the team”.

