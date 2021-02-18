What Happened To Opportunity Rover? Check Out Opportunity Rover's Last Words And More

For scientists, Space exploration has become one of the top priorities. They are looking to learn what lies ahead of the confinements of their planet. One of the most explored planets in space is Mars and multiple rovers have been sent to study Mars. The latest mission by NASA is to send the Perseverance Rover to Mars and gather various kinds of intel of Habitability and Resources of the planet. Read on to know what happened to Opportunity Rover?

What happened to Opportunity Rover?

Opportunity was one of the two rovers that were sent in 2003 to gather intel on Mars. These two rovers were assumed to not last more than 6 months each, but they proved everyone wrong. Opportunity Rover roamed the planet of Mars for 15 years straight and it took a planet-sized storm to take the Opportunity Rover out. In its time the Rover managed to drive for 28 miles and was also responsible for finding some of the first definitive signs of past liquid water on the red planet's surface.

Opportunity rover's last words

The Mars Rover sent messages and intel for 15 years to NASA. Many people want to learn the Opportunity rover's last words. A lot of people believe that the rover’s last words were ‘My Battery is Low and Its getting Dark' due to Jacob Margolis' Tweet. But the actual last words were not as simple. The Rover basically informed that it had no power left and that the skies were incredibly dark, to the point where no sunlight gets through.

Is Opportunity Rover Still Working?

People have still been thinking, is Opportunity Rover still working? The answer to this question is no, the Opportunity Rover is not functional anymore, it provided 15 years of loyal and dedicated service, but a planet-sized storm swept it away. After the dust settled, the scientists tried to send some commands in order to get the Rover functional again but failed. In the end, they bid farewell to their rover by sending one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday’s I’ll be seeing you.

How much did it cost to build the Perseverance Rover?

It is an expansive mission by mars to send the Perseverance rover on a multi-year mission to find signs of habitability and other resources. This expansive mission is also expensive the Perseverance Rover cost is a massive amount. Check out the breakdown of Mars Rover Total Cost below:

NASA has spent 2.2 Billion Dollars in Space Craft Development for the Mars Rover

They have spent 243 Million Dollars in Launch Services

And it has also spent 300 million for operations and scientific analysis for its 2-year primary mission.

It has additionally spent 80 Million Dollars to build the Ingenuity Helicopter and 5 million dollars to operate it in its one-month mission.

The Mars Rover Total Cost comes up to 2.725 Billion Dollars.

