What Time Is The Lunar Eclipse Tonight In California? Learn West Coast Eclipse Timings

The fourth and final lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to happen today. This lunar eclipse is also going to be a penumbral one just like the other three that have already occurred in January, June, and July. This Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Asia, Atlantic, Australia, Europe, North America, South America, and the Pacific. Many people have set up viewing stations for the Lunar Eclipse and people are asking what time it is going to occur. One of the most asked questions is 'What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight in California?'.

What time is the Lunar Eclipse tonight in California?

The Lunar Eclipse in California begins at 23:32 PST Sunday, November 29, and ends at 3:53 PST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes and the eclipse will reach its maximum point at 1:42 PST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Idaho Timing

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Idaho begins at 00:32 PST Monday, November 30 and ends at 4:53 PST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes and the eclipse will reach its maximum point at 2:42 PST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Las Vegas Timing

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Las Vegas begins at 23:32 PST Sunday, November 29, and ends at 3:53 PST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes and the eclipse will reach its maximum point at 1:42 PST Monday, November 30.

Lunar Eclipse West Coast 2020 Timing

Lunar Eclipse West Coast 2020 begins at 23:32 PST Sunday, November 29, and ends at 3:53 PST Monday, November 30. The duration of the eclipse is 4 hours 21 minutes and the eclipse will reach its maximum point at 1:42 PST Monday, November 30.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

An Eclipse occurs when one celestial body moves into the shadow of another celestial body, like the moon moving into the shadow of another planet. There are two types of eclipses, Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse. It is a Lunar Eclipse when the Earth’s shadow obstructs the sun’s light, which otherwise reflects off the moon. In total there are three types of Lunar Eclipses, Total, Partial, and Penumbral. The people get the full brunt of the Lunar Eclipse when it is total as the earth’s shadow completely covers the moon.

On November 30, people will be able to see a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse has the least visibility and only the people with trained eyes can understand the difference. In a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse, the earth only casts a faint subtle shadow on the Moon.

