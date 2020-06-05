What Time Is The Lunar Eclipse Tonight In South Africa? See Timings For USA, UK, India

Tonight, the Earth will block the sun’s light from reaching the moon’s surface and covers a part of the moon with its outer shadow, marking the presence of an Eclipse. This time, the moon is going to experience the penumbra eclipse and it is now denoted as a Strawberry Moon Eclipse. A penumbra eclipse is considered to be dimmer and fainter than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow. This makes it hard for a viewer to tell it apart from a normal full moon. A Strawberry Moon Eclipse happens when the moon passes into the earth’s penumbra, and this year it is expected to pass through 57 per cent of it. Here is all you need to know about what time the Lunar Eclipse is tonight in South Africa.

Lunar Eclipse time in South Africa

According to the live data provided by the TimeAndDate.com, the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow from today i.e. June 5. The total duration of the Moon Eclipse is 3 hours 18 minutes and it will appear on June 5, 2020, at 19:45 PM CAT till 23:04 PM CAT. According to the reports, the maximum eclipse will be visible on June 5, 21:24 PM CAT in all the cities including Capetown, Johannesburg, Durban and others.

In the USA, the Eclipse will begin at 15:12 PM ET whereas in the UK it will be !8:45 PM BST. In India, it will appear on June 5, 2020, at 11:15 PM IST till June 6, 02:34 AM IST. The next two lunar eclipses (also penumbral) of 2020 will be on 4-5 July and 29-30 November.

Can we see the penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse can be a bit hard to see as the shadowed part is only a little bit fainter than the rest of the Moon, as per the site. The reports have revealed that the moon is going to appear Strawberry-like and the earth's shadow will only cover 57 per cent of the moon. It is safe to observe a lunar eclipse with naked eyes, unlike viewing a solar eclipse.

