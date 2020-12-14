What Time Is The Solar Eclipse Today? Here Is Everything About It

The Solar Eclipse is going to start today that December 14 (and December 15 due to the difference in time), however, only a few countries would be able to witness it. A Solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, blocking out the Sun's rays and casting a shadow on parts of the Earth. Many people are wondering about "what time is Solar eclipse December 2020?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Valorant 1.14 patch notes update: Know all the major changes in the game

What time is Solar eclipse December 2020?

Image ~ Shutterstock

According to TimeAndDate.com, the Solar eclipse time will start on Monday in India at 7:30 p.m. IST and last until Tuesday 12:23 a.m. IST on December 15. The best time to look will be about 9:43 p.m. Monday IST during the middle of the event as the eclipse will be at its peak.

It is said that people in Argentina will be able to catch the best glimpse of the Solar eclipse around 1:13 pm in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and the Solar eclipse December 2020 will start around 11:00 a.m. in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Solar eclipse time will end around 3:53 p.m. in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Monday.

Also Read | FireEye hacked! The company attacked by foreign government hackers

Solar Eclipse live stream details

Image ~ Shutterstock

This December 2020 Solar Eclipse is the second one occurring this year. Many are wanting to experience the beauty of the event. Several parts of the world, such as Chile, Argentina and people living in southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will be able to witness a partial solar eclipse. However, many countries like Malaysia, China, India and other places in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe will not be able to see the beauty of this solar eclipse.

Also Read | 5 Funny Christmas backgrounds for Zoom; Here is a list of cool Background pics!

This means that many people would not be able to observe the occurrence, however, the December 2020 Solar eclipse and other such celestial events are often streamed on popular YouTube channels including Slooh and the website Virtual Telescope. If you live in one of the regions where this Solar eclipse will be visible, you should be able to watch it without any special equipment.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked clips confirm several rumours; Have a look