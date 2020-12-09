Valorant 1.14 Patch Notes Update: Know All The Major Changes In The Game

Valorant is going to receive an important update to create a more streamlined experience for the players. The previous update was widely praised by the fans, and now Riot Games is readying up for its next patch. This upcoming update is considered to be one of Valorant's most anticipated ones. This is the reason why many players are wondering about the changes coming with the Valorant 1.14 patch notes. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | 5 Funny Christmas backgrounds for Zoom; Here is a list of cool Background pics!

Valorant 1.14 Patch Notes

Sage

Barrier Orb Barrier Orb can’t be placed during Buy Phase Once fortified, Barrier no longer loses health over time—Barrier only starts to deteriorate a few seconds before it expires



Map Updates

Icebox Reduced the height of the A Belt area and connected it via a ramp to the platform below This puts the upper A Belt area more in line with the rest of the verticality in the site Acquiring targets up top also requires less vertical movement of the crosshair Added a see-through gate here that can’t be passed from the ground level Pathing should hopefully be more predictable from attackers approaching the site and defenders retaking the site

Sloped the wall and replaced the double stack of Radianite crates in the site with a smaller object This should allow attackers to approach the site more safely, and a quicker retake of the site for defenders

Reduced the height of the yellow container. This allows the top of the container to be fully cleared from several angles as well as reduces the amount of crosshair displacement required when aiming at targets on top of the container



Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 leaked clips confirm several rumours; Have a look

Mode Updates

5v5: Team Deathmatch The first team to 50 kills wins Respawns are enabled, so get back in there

The snowball launcher is your weapon of choice Killjoy has rigged a custom version of Brimstone’s Molotov launcher Projectile based snowballs have travel time and an arc (make sure to lead that shot!) Infinite snowballs—don’t stop shooting!

The gift that keeps on giving: Power-ups! Gifts spawn around the map, sometimes a portal appears and gifts come pouring out Each gift contains a power-up when opened (shoot to open) You can only have one of each power-up at a time, so make sure to share with your teammates If you die, you drop your power-ups and someone else can snag them

Gift types Rapid Fire: fire even faster Growball: grows over time while traveling in the air Ricochet: for all those snowball trick shots off the ground and walls Skates: skate around quickly and in style. Jump higher!

Maps Week 1: Check out the festivities on the newly updated holiday version of Icebox (Snowball Fight only!) Week 2: Snowball Fight can be played on all current maps

Progression Get 750 XP for each game completed, and 150 bonus XP for a win Snowball mode does not progress missions



Competitive Updates

Act Rank Badge display has been re-enabled on in-game player cards.

Performance issues, such as hitches, have been fixed along with on death performance optimizations

Career page: Match History and Act Ranks have been split out into their own specific sections.

You can still view both your friends Match History and Act Rank progress

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 series may come without a charger; Know details

Store Updates

Check out our newest feature with the introduction of the Night.Market Each player will get 6 chances to receive a random Select, Deluxe, or Premium weapon skin at a discount Opens December 10th



Social Updates

Requirements to unlock Competitive play have been changed from Play 20 Unrated matches to Win 10 Unrated matches We hope this will lessen the amount of AFKs and INTing we see in Unrated games caused by smurfs just trying to unlock Competitive mode.

A text field has been added to VALORANT in-game reports so players can provide more information and the reason for their report if they choose to.

Players can now add friends via the in-game escape menu. Go forth adding teammates and opposing players to your friend's list for future games if you enjoyed playing with/against them!

Changes to the social panel sorting logic when in parties so you are always sorted at the top of your own group

Game System Updates

Manual Game State Recovery In cases where tournament organizers need to roll back or replay from a given round, they can now remake any tournament match from that point with our manual recovery tool.

Cinematic Cameras We have added cinematic camera locations across all maps for observers to use. Observers can press Shift + player number to jump to the best cinematic camera to capture the action. Observers can immediately leave a Cinematic Camera to move to Free camera We have a lot more ideas for additional functionality, so stay tuned for that in the future.

Projectile Follow Observers can now follow a projectile fired by a player character (Default keybind is F). Observer camera will remain at the destination of the projectile and will transition to a free camera from this point.

Minimal Broadcast HUD Observer perspectives that are meant to be used for broadcasting can turn on Minimal Broadcast HUD from the custom game lobby to retain as clean of a HUD experience as possible for custom overlays

Observer Follower Observers can now lock their view to match another observer (Be the passenger instead of the driver) Default keybinds for following previous/next observer: ‘[‘ and ‘]’

Observers can use player numbers on the minimap to jump directly to a specific player

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s turret could be placed underneath the ground in some maps

Fixed an issue where Omen could teleport past the Buy phase barrier

Fixed a bug where pressing a push-to-talk key while typing in chat would trigger voice chat

Fixed a bug where queue restrictions would keep resetting for some players

Also Read | How big is Cyberpunk 2077? How long will it take to download Action RPG?