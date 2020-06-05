What Time Will The Lunar Eclipse Or Strawberry Moon Be Visible In Florida?

Tonight, the Earth is will be blocking the sun's light from reaching the moon and will be creating an Eclipse. The eclipse happening today will not be a complete eclipse but will be penumbra eclipse which is also called Strawberry Moon Eclipse. Strawberry Moon Eclipse or penumbra eclipse is dimmer if compared to Earth shadow and the viewers will not be able to find the difference between the eclipse from the normal moon. It is said that only 57% of the light will be passing through the Earth's atmosphere. Here is all you need to know about Strawberry moon in Florida 2020 and its timing.

Strawberry moon in Florida 2020

Strawberry moon in Florida 2020 will be taking place Friday, June 5, 2020. It is reported that the moon will be at its 100 % eclipse at 3:12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. It is also reported that the Strawberry moon will not be visible in the U.S. at the prime of the eclipse. Apart from this, it was reported that Strawberry moon in Florida 2020 will begin at 8:25 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time over the Atlantic ocean (May differ from coast to coast). It is also reported that Strawberry moon in Florida 2020 will set at 7:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 6.

Here are some additional detail about the timings of the eclipse around the world

According to the live data provided by timeanddate.com, the maximum eclipse will be visible on June 5, 21:24 PM CAT in all the cities like Capetown, Johannesburg, Durban and others in South Africa. In the United Kingdom, the lunar eclipse will appear on June 5 at 18:45 PM BST and will be active till 22:04 PM BST. It is also reported that the eclipse will be at its peak at 21:06 PM BST.

Can the penumbral lunar eclipse be seen?

Reportedly, a penumbral lunar eclipse is a bit hard to see. This is because the shadowed part is a little bit fainter than the rest of the moon. It is also reported that the moon will appear Strawberry-like as only 57 percent of the moon will be earth's covered by the shadow of the earth. It was also reported that anyone can see the lunar eclipse with their naked eyes.

