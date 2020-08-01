When Is The Next Full Moon And What Is The Name Of August's Full Moon? Read Details

The full moon is the lunar phase when the moon appears in its full illuminated state from the Earth. The full moon occurs when Earth is located between the Sun and moon. So when the moon and the lunar hemisphere is facing the Earth, it is completely sunlit. This further makes it appear as a circular disk. The next full will appear on August 3rd. Here are more details about it.

Read Also | Mars' Two Small Moons Phobos And Deimos Huge 'mystery' For Scientists

When is the next full moon? When will the next full moon appear?

As mentioned above also, the next full moon will appear on August 3rd 2020. According to NASA’s website, the full moon will be midday on Monday and appear “opposite” the Sun (in Earth-based longitude) at 11:59 AM EDT. The moon will appear full for about three days centred around this time from late Saturday night through early Wednesday morning.

What is August full moon name?

Sturgeon Moon

The Green Corn Moon

The Raksha Bandhan Moon

Nikini Poya

Green Corn Moon

Barley Moon

Fruit Moon

Grain Moon.

August’s full moon is known as the Sturgeon Moon in North America. The Sturgeon Moon is named after the sturgeon, which is a large freshwater fish found in those areas. However, August’s full moon can be called by other names as well. Like Green Corn Moon, Barley Moon, Fruit Moon or Grain Moon.

The full moon on August 3rd corresponds with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. This full moon also corresponds with the Nikini Poya festival which is celebrated in Sri Lanka. The Nikini Poya commemorates the first Buddhist council which occurred 2,400 years ago, sometime around 400 BCE.

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput Was The First Bollywood Star To Buy Land On The Moon, Details Here

What will August 3rd full moon look like?

It has been reported by a media portal that Sturgeon Moon will appear orangey as it rises in the sky. The reason behind that is that the Sun seems orange during sunset. Earth’s atmosphere is densest near its surface, therefore, objects seen close to the horizon have their blue light scattered. This results in a reddish tine and so when the moon gets higher in the sky, its colouration will fade to its normal greyish-white hue.

It has also been reported that the moon will also get incredibly bright. So bright that one will have trouble looking at a full moon for more than a few seconds barely an hour after moonrise.

Read Also | Apollo 15 Astronauts Drove First Man-made Car On Moon On This Day In 1971, Details Inside

Read Also | Does Mars Have Moons? Know Whether The Red Planet Has Moons

Image credits: Unsplash Irina Iriser