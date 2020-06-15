Sushant Singh Rajput Was The First Bollywood Star To Buy Land On The Moon, Details Here

After the demise of Bollywood actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a shock to the country. Sushant Singh Rajput’s age was just 34 Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has come as a shock to the nation. Several celebrities and fans took to social media to express their grief and condolences. A lesser-known fact about the actor, however, is that he is the first Bollywood star to buy land on the moon.

I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise.Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss💔 pic.twitter.com/tA5CmNsRJC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput bought land on the moon:

Sushant Singh Rajput soared to great heights after the release of his movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Following the release of the movie, the actor declared that he had bought a piece of land on the moon. The actor purchased lunar land in a region called the Mare Muscoviense, or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’.

According to reports, the actor also owned an advanced telescope called the Meade 14" LX600. Sushant also owned an expensive Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator which is used to train pilots.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not just an actor, but also a dancer, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Rajput made his debut as an actor with the Indian television show Kis Desh Mai Hai Meraa Dil that aired on Star Plus. However, he got his big break in Ekta Kapoor’s television opera Pavitra Rishta.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Movies:

Sushant Singh Rajput hit the big screen with the multi-star cast movie Kai Po Che. Rajput was also nominated in the category of Best Male Debut at the Filmfare Awards. The celebrated actor starred in several movies after Kai Po Che such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, and PK. His recent hits include Kedarnath and Chhichhore. As per reports, he recently shot for the movie Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars.

Working for a cause:

The young and talented actor was also a part of several social initiatives. The Indian Government signed Sushant Singh Rajput to promote the Women Entrepreneurship Platform. Further, the actor also took efforts to promote education. He had started a programme called Sushant4Education.

Sad Demise:

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. The provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of 3 doctors have conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told news agency ANI that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging.

Statement by Team SSR:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist recently released a statement of the actor’s demise. The statement read “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”. Although the actor has left for his heavenly abode, his memories will be cherished forever.

Image Source: Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

