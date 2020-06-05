Where Is The ISS Right Now? Track The Space Station In Real-time On Your Smartphone

The ISS is the third brightest object in the sky that can be spotted quite easily if you know when and where to look. The International Space Station orbits the Earth at a height of close to 400 kilometres, which means the space station completes a total of 16 trips around our planet every single day.

Where is the ISS?

NASA has a website called 'Spot the Station' that is updated on a regular basis. It also allows people to pinpoint the different timings for ISS sightings in their respective areas. With the help of this website, people can watch the International Space Station pass overhead from a number of locations globally. You can track the ISS live location at the link here.

You can also use this website to track the ISS movements on the horizon. All you need to do is enter your location and the platform will give you all the details around the date, timings, max height, and angle of appearance among others. The website also allows users to sign up for regular flyover alerts. It notifies people about flyovers that reach a Max Height of at least 40° which provides the best sighting opportunity as the station is then visible from the roof of most buildings.

Where is the ISS located?

The ISS doesn't have a fixed location. NASA has explained that the International Space Station actually looks similar to an aeroplane or a very bright star that moves across the sky, except it lacks a flashing light and it doesn’t change the direction.

How to track ISS in real-time on mobile?

You can also find a number of mobile applications that allow you to follow the path of satellites and several different space objects. For iOS users, Night Sky is one of the popular apps you can try. It is free to download and helps you explore various kinds of celestial wonders.

Android users can use Satellite Tracker which offers a database of more than 15,000 tracked space objects, including the ISS, surveillance satellites, and Hubble Space Telescope, among other popular satellites. The app also works on iOS. Once you have downloaded the app, you can head outside at the scheduled time to spot the ISS flying by. All you need to do is launch one of the apps and you should be able to spot it.

Image credits: Space