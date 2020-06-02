Elon Musk Signing 'off Twitter For A While' After Successful SpaceX Launch

Just days after all eyes were on SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk for carrying out a historic Crew Dragon launch along with NASA, he has announced a break from Twitter “for a while” on June 2. Without providing any reason for the abrupt announcement, Musk, who has been active on the platform for a long time, said he would be “off” the microblogging website. However, the timing coincides with the United States being gripped with violence over the death of 46-year-old African American George Floyd, who has also become the latest symbol of the movement ‘Black Lives matter’.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2020

While thousands of people across the nation are on the streets amid the coronavirus outbreak, Musk’s declaration received a mixed reaction from people. But the official Twitter handle of the movement commented under SpaceX CEO’s post to call him “coward”. From celebrities to politicians, everyone around the world have voiced either their disagreement with the raging violence or expressed grief over Floyd’s death.

Musk, on the other hand, last tweeted about the NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon launch that happened on May 30 and the capsule is now successfully hatched with the International Space Station (ISS). While some of his followers support Musk’s break and said “you deserve it”, others asked him to “tweet Black Lives Matter first”.

Musk retweets 9-year-old tweet

Before taking time off Twitter, Musk retweeted a post by the company from way back in 2011 when it announced that ‘flag capturing sequence’ has commenced. While most people on the internet had forgotten about the claim, the ‘man of few words’, Musk made sure that his followers remember his ‘promise’ has been delivered with NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon blasting off on May 30 from the Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Pad 39A.

Nine years later https://t.co/CS1LbPLN2N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2020

The recent mission is hailed ‘history-making’ because it marks the return of US to space after nearly nine years. America has been successful in sending off US astronauts in a commercially built spacecraft from American soil after 2011 when the last Space Shuttle went off. However, the Space Shuttle crew had placed an American flag on the International Space Station that said “only to be removed by crew launching from KSC”, that is Kennedy Space Center. SpaceX, then claimed in 2011 that a project which will mark the return of the flag was underway, Musk recalled that it on May 31 as the mission was accomplished.

