Where To Watch SpaceX Launch In Florida? List Of Locations From Where SpaceX Is Visible

In the past, NASA’s space launches have been attracting over half a million people to watch the historic sight unfold. People grab spots in neighbouring parks, beaches and open areas to get a clear view of the launch. The close proximity of the launch is for the people of Florida who are excited for the SpaceX launch on May 30, 2020.

If the launch does take place there are specific spots in Florida that people can find the view from. So if you are wondering "Where to watch SpaceX launch?", below we list down the places for the same-

Where to watch SpaceX launch in Florida?

Viewing location in Titusville

Marina Park

Sand Point Park

Playalinda Beach – Canaveral National Seashore

Parrish Park

Space View Park

Manzo Park

Rotary Riverfront Park

Viewing locations in Port Canaveral

Kelly Park East

Exploration Tower

The Cove at Port Canaveral

Jetty Park

Viewing Locations in Cocoa Beach

Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier

Alan Shepard Park

Sidney Fischer Park

Lori Wilson Park

NASA and the official statements regarding viewing the launch during the pandemic

NASA has requested the people in and around Florida to continue to stay home and maintain social distancing norms through the coronavirus pandemic. Most officials and police departments in and around the Cape Canaveral area are expecting people to still come out in groups and watch the historic moment of SpaceX launch.

Even though the NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed earlier today that the weather conditions have led to not making any fixed launch decisions, people are curious about areas where they probably can watch the launch happen.

Generally, when there is no scare of any pandemic, people gather around Florida’s Space Coast. However, reports suggest that the uncertain weather conditions might limit the number of people coming out to watch SpaceX launch in the Florida area. Reports suggested that NASA and SpaceX are jointly monitoring the situation.

For May 30, the US Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 50% chance of favourable conditions at launch time and on May 31 it has predicted a 60% chance of favourable conditions at launch time, according to NASA's official website. Jim Bridenstine had earlier requested people to watch the launch from home if it happens as scheduled.

NASA has kept its Kennedy visitors section closed. This area used to be the former spot to watch glorious launches. However, outside NASA’s area, it has no control over the crowd and local policemen will have to jump in if there is any congregation. Peter Cranis of the Space Coast Office of Tourism made a statement to the local press that people flock in during launches, and it is expected of them to flock again this year if the launch takes place as designated.

Precautions to take before viewing the launch

The below locations are mostly open from dawn to dusk. The areas are public spots. However, with the risk of coronavirus scare, most of the places have strict norms of social distancing to be followed. It is urged to the interested people to contact the site well in advance. Call and check before to know about the visiting hours, the number of people being admitted, parking situations and more.

