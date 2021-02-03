Who Is Jared Isaacman? Read About The Commander Of 1st-ever SpaceX Private Spaceflight

Elon Musk announced a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule mission which is going to bring back Jared Isaacman as the commander for the mission. The mission is called the "Inspiration4" which will have a four-man team. This major announcement of today brings backs the memories of last year when the Isaacman and Musk became the part of the first-ever private spaceship to fly astronauts to the International Space Station. That is the reason why many people around the world are keen to know more about Jared Isaacman. If you too want to know who is Jared Isaacman, then here is all you need.

Who is Jared Isaacman?

Jared Isaacman became the part of SpaceX's first Crew Dragon's journey to the ISS and back, and this is basically everything people know about it. Isaacman is a billionaire tech entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Allentown, Pennsylvania-based payment processing firm Shift4 Payments. The 37-year-old personality is also an accomplished pilot and a space enthusiast. Jared Isaacman's net worth is estimated to be around $2 Billion, as of February 2021.

SpaceX Private spaceflight

Musk has already made a lot of news when he wants to make space travel an option for every human. And, the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission is going to lay the groundwork for this dream. While announcing the upcoming private crew mission to space today (February 1), Musk said during a teleconference with reporters that: "It will be the first-ever all-private crewed orbital mission in history."

Isaacman's feelings about the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission

Jared Isaacman has been a space enthusiast when he was just a kindergartener. The founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments said in a press statement that "Inspiration4 is the realization of a lifelong dream and a step towards a future in which anyone can venture out and explore the stars." Spaceflight enthusiast also mentioned that: "I appreciate the tremendous responsibility that comes with commanding this mission, and I want to use this historic moment to inspire humanity while helping to tackle childhood cancer here on Earth."

