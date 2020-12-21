Winter Solstice 2020: Event Time And How To Watch The Live Stream

People have been observing the Winter Solstices at the historic Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire site for thousands of years. The monument continues to attract a massive crowd and is regarded as spiritually important. However, the English Heritage has stated that the gatherings at Stonehenge have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic situation and in the interests of people's health.

The charity has also specifically warned people against travelling to Stonehenge and stated that it could be appealing to the site to observe the event, however, it is advised to stay safe and watch the event online. It has confirmed that the event will be live-streamed and it will be accessible for free for all people. Let us take a look at what is the Winter Solstice and how you can watch the event.

What is the Winter Solstice?

The Winter Solstice, also known as the Hibernal Solstice or Hiemal Solstice, is a phenomenon where the Earth's poles tilt to the maximum away from the Sun. The event also marks the beginning of winter in astronomy. It also marks the longest night of the year as opposed to Summer Solstice, which the longest day of the year.

Winter Solstice time

The Winter Solstice 2020 is set to take place on December 21 at 10.02 AM GMT. However, the Winter Solstice is celebrated throughout the day. In India, the phenomenon will take place on December 21 at 3:32 PM IST, as per timeanddate.com. You can visit to get the exact time and details for your location.

Winter Solstice live stream

People who are looking to catch the live stream of the event can visit the official YouTube handle of English Heritage. You can also watch the event by clicking at the video embedded below.

The Winter Solstice occurs twice every year, in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres. The solstice which occurs in this month marks the shortest day of the year for those in the Northern Hemisphere. As for people in the Southern Hemisphere, it marks the longest day of the year.

