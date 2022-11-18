Elon Musk Now Tells Managers At Twitter To Allow Remote Work; Here's The Twist

In another blunt email to employees, Twitter CEO Elon Musk told managers to approve requests for remote work, however, only at their own risk. The email, which was accessed by The Verge, laid out conditions on which one could work from the comforts of their home.

“Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month,” the mail read.

“It also warned managers to be entirely truthful when it comes to providing a review of the employees under them. “At [the] risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company,” Musk wrote.

Musk gives a deadline to Twitter employees

Musk’s emails to employees at Twitter continue to be as blunt as they come. The new Twitter chief recently provided an ultimatum to workers, who were given the options of either working long hours or leaving the company. “Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore. This will mean working long hours at high intensity. Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade,” read the email, which also comprised a link that employees could click on by 17:00 EST on Thursday if they wish to continue working.

Meanwhile, in the latest development at Twitter, offices were temporarily shut down from Thursday to November 21, according to reports. The official mail sent to workers urged them to “comply with company policy” by not disclosing any confidential details about the company and its internal matters.