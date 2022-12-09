Elon Musk Plans To Charge Iphone Users More For Twitter Blue Subscription Service: Reports

Elon Musk’s questionable policy changes after taking over the social media networking site, Twitter have disappointed many. The new Twitter head has been feuding with the mobile giant Apple for weeks now. However, the raging fire seemed to simmer down after the Tesla CEO met the Apple CEO Tim Cook and claimed that the “misunderstandings have been resolved”. Despite the said resolution between the two companies, looks like everything is not Hunky Dorry yet.

However, on Friday, The Information reported that Elon Musk’s Twitter is planning to add an additional $4 to the Twitter Blue price for iPhone users who purchase the subscriptions through iPhone apps. As per the reports, Twitter may charge $11 a month for Blue via the iPhone app, but only $7 via its website.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The social microblogging site launched the subscription-based blue tick feature after Musk acquired Twitter. A Twitter Blue subscription which is already priced at $7.99 will provide the blue tick verification to the Twitter user, which the company used to provide free of cost earlier. However, Musk claimed that the site will also provide additional features with the Twitter Blue subscription.

The feud between Apple and Twitter continues

The recent report of Twitter charging an additional $4 for those who pay for the Twitter blue subscription via the iPhone app came after it was reported that Apple can potentially remove the social media networking site from the Apple app store. The rumors emerged after one of the heads decided to quit the social media platform. In November, Musk claimed that he will consider creating an “alternative phone” if Twitter gets kicked out of the App stores. This followed the saga of the tussle between the two companies.

According to The Information, Twitter is planning to funnel iPhone users to make the purchase for the Twitter Blue subscription, through their website, rather than using the iPhone app. According to Daily Mail, similar efforts were made by Epic Games in 2020. The video game company funneled users to make purchases on its website for a popular video game Fortnite. Apple was upset by the move and decided to boot the app from the App store. The legal battle between the two organisations still goes on. Hence, if Musk is planning to take the same route, the journey for the Tesla CEO will be a long one.