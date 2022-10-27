Elon Musk Reveals 'real Reason' Behind Twitter Purchase As Deal Edges Closer To Completion

Ending all speculations on the real reason behind Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition, Tesla CEO on Thursday in a short open letter posted on the micro-blogging platform revealed that he acquired Twitter because he thinks that it is important for the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence.

This massive revelation came hours after Elon Musk changed his bio to "Chief Twit" ahead of the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal. The Tesla CEO also visited the San Francisco headquarters of Twitter and walked the halls of the office carrying a sink on Wednesday.

Sharing a letter on Twitter under the caption ‘Dear Twitter Advertiser’, Musk wrote, “I wanted to reach out personally to share my motivation in acquiring Twitter. There has been much speculation about why I bought Twitter and what I think about advertising. Most of it has been wrong.”

"The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence," Musk wrote giving warning about the danger that social media will break into far right and far left wing generating more hate and divide in our society.

Claiming that he didn’t acquire Twitter to make money, Musk in the letter asserted that he bought Twitter to help humanity. “The platform obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" In addition to adhering the laws of the land, the platform must be warm and welcoming to all where users will be able to choose their desired experience,” he added.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

Elon Musk on advertising

Apart from revealing his intention behind the acquisition of Twitter, the Tesla CEO also communicated his opinion on advertising. Revealing what he thinks about advertising, Elon Musk said that he very much believes that advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform the audience. “For this to be true, it is essential to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant as possible to their needs. Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are actually content!” he added in the letter.

"Fundamentally, Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens brands and grows enterprises," Musk remarked.

Elon Musk visits Twitter office with a sink

Elon Musk, being Elon Musk, on Wednesday entered the headquarters of micro-blogging site Twitter carrying a bathroom sink in his hand ahead of the closing of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal.

Sharing the video of him walking into Twitter’s San Francisco office carrying a sink in his hands, Musk wrote, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”