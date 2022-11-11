Twitter 'rolls Out Paid Verification Service In India' At Rs 719 Per Month: Report

Elon Musk 'Twitter blue' service has been reportedly rolled out in India but only for iPhone users as of now. The service will cost Rs. 719 per month in India and people who decide to pay for it will get the blue tick verification badge, along with additional features Twitter blue provides, although it is not clear as of now what those additional features will be. Elon Musk recently also informed that Twitter will slowly take away the blue tick badges from people who already had them, in other words, no one will have the blue tick without accepting Twitter's paid verification policy.

Twitter Blue started Working in India 😁 So For IOS user’s only ..!! #Thunivu pic.twitter.com/GbtErvd9Vn — Rahman (@iamrahman_offl) November 10, 2022

A user wrote to Musk, "Could you fix the weird glitch in the verification badge? When I signed up for Blue, to try the new features, it took away my actual verification and now says I am verified because I signed up for Blue. Which is not the case. I’ve been verified for years..". In his reply to this user, Musk wrote, "Far too many corrupt legacy Blue “verification” check marks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months". Another user wrote to Musk, "Elon, I understand you are trying to make back your initial investment but you are destroying the platform. This “corrupt” verification you are referring to is universal across all platforms and does an amazing job of preventing scam. This new one will lead to a scam nightmare".

Meanwhile, Tesla's stocks are suffering because investors fear that Musk is preoccupied with Twitter and is not focussing on Tesla. As a result, Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion, due to Tesla shares being sold off by investors. Some users in India are sharing screenshots of prompts from Twitter they are receiving. Others have pointed out that Twitter blue apparently costs more in India than in the US.